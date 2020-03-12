“WATCH: Teaser of Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez’s official prenup video”

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez released on Wednesday a teaser of their highly anticipated official p

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez released on Wednesday, March 12, a teaser of their highly anticipated official prenup video.

The video, shot by celebrity videographer Bob Nicolas, follows a similar theme as their much-publicized prenup shoot and highlights the couple’s love for the ocean.

Both the prenup video and photo shoot were shot at El Nido, Palawan—Sarah and Richard’s favorite place.

Sarah and Richard are set to tie the knot this month. They got engaged in 2017.

The two already have two sons, Zion and Kai.