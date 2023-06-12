Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy Cover Colin Hay’s ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You’

The 1975’s Matty Healy has covered Colin Hay’s classic ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You’ onstage in Dublin. Healy had stepped in last minute to be his own support act after Caroline Polachek had to pull out due to illness.

Healy played stripped-back versions of a number of The 1975 tracks, including ‘Then Because She Goes’ and ‘Playing On My Mind’, and also a cover of Leon Russell’s ‘A Song For You’ with touring bandmate Jamie Squire. Watch footage of the set below – the Hay cover comes just after the 14-minute mark.

@media (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 749px) { .pb_prebidjs_300x250_a_1686617317_6487bce545f2d__wrapper { min-height: 250px; } } @media (min-width: 750px) { .pb_prebidjs_300x250_a_1686617317_6487bce545f2d__wrapper { display: none; } } @media (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 749px) { .news_300x250_p_slot0__wrapper { display: none; } } @media (min-width: 750px) { .news_300x250_p_slot0__wrapper { min-height: 250px; } }

[embedded content]

Healy also took some time to chat about the Gallagher brothers, after Noel called him a “slack-jawed fuckwit” after Healy had encouraged the feuding brothers to set aside their differences and reunite Oasis.

“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit’… I love Noel Gallagher,” Healy told the crowd in Dublin. “We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy.”

“But I love Noel Gallagher… he’s just getting on,” Healy continued. “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews. But we love you Noel, get Oasis back together and headline Glastonbury.”

Further Reading

Matty Healy Says Ice Spice Podcast Controversy “Doesn’t Actually Matter”

Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood & More Cover Nico’s ‘These Days’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Cover Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’