Watch The Cast Of ‘Hamilton’ Reunite On Zoom For Heartwarming Surprise Performance

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on April 7, 2020

The cast of smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton has brought joy to the heart of a tiny superfan — and, indeed, the world — with a surprise ensemble reunion performance over Zoom.

The orchestrator of this heartwarming encounter was ray of human sunshine himself John “Jim Halpert” Krasinski, who seems to be making it his personal mission to slap smiles on our dials in these rough AF times via his new web series, Some Good News.

During the most recent ep, Krasinski introduces us to a young musical theatre-lover named Aubrey who, for her ninth birthday, wanted nothing more than to see Hamilton live onstage in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sadly, due to the Coronavirus shutdown in the US, she never got her wish. Instead, the little tyke was forced to spend her last bday in single digits at home watching Hamiltion creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

Now, not only does Krasinski introduce Aubrey to Mary Poppins herself (whom just so happens to be his wife, Emily Blunt FYI) and promise her free tickets to see Hamilton on freakin’ Broadway at some point in the future when the world returns to normal, he also pulls a third, ensemble cast-sized rabbit out of his hat.

First, Miranda himself pops up for a surprise cameo over Zoom. “I think we can top that right now” he quips, before striking up the intro notes to the show’s opening number, ‘Alexander Hamilton’. Cue Zoom-entrance from Leslie Odom Jr, who plays the character Aaron Burr, to start belting out his lines.

A string of Hamilton cast members then start popping up onscreen like daisies, including Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs and Anthony Ramos — performing the entire bloody showstopper start to finish from their respective kitchens, couches and living rooms across America in a big, fat, heartwarming Hollywood Squares-style chorus number.

Watch below if you need to remember what joy feels like.

PS ICYMI a Hamilton movie is coming to cinemas with its original broadway cast, and we finally know when Hamilton will be coming to Australia.