Watch The Dead Daisies’ Surreal Animated Video For ‘Bustle And Flow’

Hard rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have shared the animated video for their recently-released single ‘Bustle and Flow’. The band worked in collaboration with London studio Creative Works to create the immersive visuals, which depict a colourfully nightmarish carnival.

The video was created using the Unreal Engine creation platform. Typically used for video games and first showcased in 1998 first-person shooter Unreal, the game engine is behind the online phenomenon that is Fortnite, among others.

“Filled with energy and vigor, ‘Bustle and Flow’ emerged as one of the last tracks to make the cut,” commented vocalist Glenn Hughes. “It builds and builds and has great movement. The song and the video are about walking through the fear.”

‘Bustle and Flow’ arrived late last month ahead of the band’s forthcoming album Holy Ground, which is set to be released January 22, 2021. The band’s current incarnation comprises of Hughes – known for his work with Deep Purple and Black Sabbath – along with guitarists Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) and David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix) plus drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English).

Watch the video for ‘Bustle and Flow’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

