Watch The Disney+ Trailer For The ‘Hamilton’ Film

We’re mere weeks away from the long anticipated Hamilton film, and now Disney+ has finally released the trailer.

The film is made up of footage taken from two separate performances of the award winning original production, both filmed over four years at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway.

“We’re thrilled to bring the extraordinary Hamilton Musical to Disney Plus on July 3,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger shared on Twitter upon the film’s announcement.

“In this very difficult time, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against adversity is both relevant and inspiring. Thank you, Lin-Manuel.”

Of course, the film wasn’t always set for release in July. In fact, it was initially scheduled to be released in cinemas in October 2021 but as pushed forward an entire year.

Watch the trailer below. Hamilton will be available on Friday, 3rd July.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]