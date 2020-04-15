Watch The First Clip From Forthcoming David Bowie Film ‘Stardust’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 16, 2020

The first clip from the upcoming film about David Bowie, Stardust, has been released via Variety. The clip sees the film’s star Johnny Flynn in the lead role as Bowie in conversation with Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman, portrayed in the film by Marc Maron, with the pair discussing Bowie’s breakout into the American market, and the label’s doubts about his third album The Man Who Sold the World.

“I think you are going to be the biggest goddam star in America,” Maron says in the clip as Oberman. “All it takes is one believer to change the world, right? And we’ve got two. You believe in yourself, don’t you?”

Set in 1971, when a young Bowie embarks on his first trip to the States, Stardust focuses on Bowie’s transformation into his Ziggy Stardust persona in the early 70s. The film was scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this week, which has been postponed.

“I set out to make a film about what makes someone become an artist; what actually drives them to make their art,” writer and director Gabriel Range commented in a statement.

“That someone is David Bowie, a man we’re used to thinking about as the star he became, or as one of his alter egos: Ziggy Stardust; Aladdin Zane; The Thin White Duke. Someone I only ever saw at a great distance, behind a mask; a godlike, alien presence.”

Watch the clip below.