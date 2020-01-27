Watch The First Teaser For The Spike Jonze-Directed Beastie Boys Documentary

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 28, 2020

Earlier this month, we reported that there was a Beastie Boys documentary on the way directed by film legend Spike Jonze. Now we have the film’s first teaser.

The film, titled Beastie Boys Story, was co-written with Mike D and Ad-Rock, and will debut on Apple TV+ this April after screening in IMAX at the start of the same month.

“There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order,” said Mike D and Ad-Rock of Jonze in an earlier statement.

“Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognise anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.”

Beastie Boys Story is available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, 24th April.

Watch the teaser below.