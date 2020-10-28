Watch The First Trailer For David Bowie Biopic ‘Stardust’

The first trailer has arrived for upcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust. It shows Bowie, played by Johnny Flynn, navigating his way through his first US press tour in the early 70s as he attempts to break into the American market, assisted by Mercury Records publicist Rob Oberman (Marc Maron).

Along the way, Bowie slowly begins to undergo his transformation into a star, shaping the aesthetic of albums like Hunky Dory and birthing his iconic Ziggy Stardust alter ego.

In a voiceover, Flynn contemplates the nature of authenticity as it relates to Bowie’s chameleonic persona throughout this career. “There is no authentic me,” he says. “Rockstar or someone impersonating a rockstar. What’s the difference?”

Bowie’s wife Angie, played by Jena Malone, also appears, providing words of encouragement to the fledgling artist – “Act like a star, and they’ll think you’ll a star.”

Stardust was directed by British filmmaker Gabriel Range, who says he set out to make a film about “what makes someone become an artist, what actually drives them to make their art.” It’s set to arrive to video-on-demand services and select theatre screenings on 25th November.

The biopic remains unauthorised from the Bowie’s estate, and none of his music will appear in the film

Watch the trailer for Stardust below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]