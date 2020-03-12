Watch The First Trailer For The Spike Jonze-Directed Beastie Boys Documentary

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 12, 2020

Back in January we learned that April would see the release of a new documentary about hip-hop icons the Beastie Boys entitled Beastie Boys Story, directed by none other than the legendary Spike Jonze, who the trio collaborated with on a handful of music videos back in the day, including ‘Sabotage’.

Headed to Apple TV+, the documentary was co-written by Jonze and Beastie Boys members Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike D. Sharing its title with the stage show Jonze, Horovitz and Mike D put together in 2019, the film is billed as “an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary experience.”

Now, following a teaser earlier this year, we finally have the first full-length trailer for the documentary. Described as a “live documentary experience”, it appears to be a mixture of archival material and footage from the aforementioned live show Horovitz and Mike D toured last year. In it, the band pay tribute to late founding member Adam Yauch (MCA), who passed away back in 2012.

You can ch-ch-check out the trailer below. Beastie Boys Story comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, 24th April.