Watch The Flaming Lips Test Their Giant Space Bubble Concert Idea

As you may have heard, psych-rock veterans the Flaming Lips have been putting together plans for a concert in which both the band themselves and members of the audience are housed in a giant plastic bubble, similar to their performance on Colbert earlier this year.

“We, The Flaming Lips, already know how to do space bubbles and we know what people do when they’re in the bubbles,” frontman Wayne Coyne explained earlier this month in an interview with Jambase.

“I mean, I’m not suggesting the whole world should do it this way,” Coyne added in another interview with Brooklyn Vegan. “I’m just saying the Flaming Lips can try it this way, and if you like our music, you can come see us. You’ll have to be in one of these space bubbles, but maybe that’ll be a good thing.”

Now, the band have road-tested that idea. Earlier this week, the Lips shot a music video at Oklahoma City venue The Criterion. Coyne has since posted a video to his Instagram account showing him atop an audience each in their own bubble

Coyne also posted a photo with a sign that instructs patrons to stay six feet apart and wear masks when not in a space bubble.

Check it out below – the band are still working out the logistics for a full-scale concert, but this gives some indication of what that might look like.