Watch the Official Trailer for John Farnham Doco ‘Finding the Voice’

A new John Farnham documentary, Finding the Voice, will be in cinemas from Thursday, 18th May. Poppy Stockell directed the authorised biographical feature, which claims to tell “the untold story” of Farnham’s unconventional career arc. The official trailer revolves around Farnham’s struggle to find his artistic voice following his pop fame in the 1960s.

The trailer features snippets of commentary from Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Robbie Williams and the late Glenn Wheatley. It also features Chris Thompson, one of four co-writers of ‘You’re the Voice’, which Farnham released as a single in 1986 at the age of 38.

John Farnham: Finding the Voice – Official Trailer

[embedded content]

“My publishing company said, ‘John Farnham has recorded “You’re the Voice”. Is it OK to give him permission?’” Thompson recalls. “And I said, ‘No.’” Thompson, who was formerly a singer and guitarist in Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, co-wrote ‘You’re the Voice’ with former Icehouse keyboardist Andy Qunta, lyricist Keith Reid and session vocalist Maggie Ryder.

‘You’re the Voice’ topped Australia’s Kent Music Report for seven weeks in 1986. It went to number one in Sweden, West Germany and number six in the UK. Farnham’s corresponding album, Whispering Jack, remains the highest-selling album in Australia by an Australian artist. It trails just Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell as Australia’s all-time highest selling album.

Farnham’s family released a statement on 31st March updating the public on Farnham’s health. In August 2022, Farnham revealed he’d been diagnosed with cancer. He spent almost 12 hours in surgery to remove a tumour in his mouth – a procedure that was successful.

In the family’s latest statement, they confirmed that Farnham was in hospital receiving treatment for a respiratory infection. The statement also revealed Farnham has been receiving ongoing cancer treatment and rehabilitation.

John Farnham: Finding the Voice is in cinemas from Thursday, 18th May. The official soundtrack is out on Friday, 19th May.

