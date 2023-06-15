Watch The Official Trailer for Netflix’s Wham! Documentary

The official trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming Wham! documentary has arrived. The film is simply titled WHAM!, and will feature interviews and behind-the-scenes footage – from both George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s archives – to tell the story of Wham!’s rapid rise to fame.

“Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first Western pop act to play in China,” reads the official logline from Netflix. “It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.”

WHAM! Official Trailer

[embedded content]

The duo became one of the most successful pop acts of the 1980s, propelled by the colossal success of tracks like ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ and ‘Careless Whisper’. After forming in 1981, Ridgeley and Michael went their separate ways in 1986 as Michael wanted to pursue a solo career. Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

The doco is being directed by frequent Netflix director Chris Smith, who helmed the streaming giant’s 2019 project about the Fyre Festival debacle in FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. He’s been involved in a number of other high-profile projects in his career, most notably Jim & Andy – which detailed Jim Carrey’s acting process while playing Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon.

Smith has also recently been announced as the director of a new documentary focusing on Devo – there is no release date yet.

WHAM! will land on Netflix on Wednesday, 5th July.

Further Reading

‘Fyre’ Director Chris Smith is Making a Devo Documentary

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 Includes Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine and Missy Elliott

Listen To Previously Unreleased George Michael Song ‘This Is How (We Want You to Get High)’