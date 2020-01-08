“WATCH: The right way to pronounce Solenn, Nico’s daughter’s name”

Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico have finally revealed the right pronunciation of their daughter’s name.

Thylane Katana, as it turns out, is pronounced as “Tee-lan” Katana, the celebrity couple clarified in a hilarious video posted by Nico on Facebook on Tuesday.

Solenn and Nico welcomed their first child on New Year’s Day, January 1. They first announced that they were expecting last August.

Watch the video below: