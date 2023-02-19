Watch the Trailer for 2000s-Era NYC Indie Rock Doc ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’

The official trailer has arrived for the music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom ahead of its Australian cinematic release next month. Based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name – which was named after a 2003 song by The Strokes – the film is described as “an immersive journey” through the New York City music scene of the early 2000s.

Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern directed the film, having previously worked on the LCD Soundsystem documentary, Shut Up and Play the Hits. The feature-length Meet Me In The Bathroom tracks the outbreak of NYC’s indie-rock and post-punk revival.

See the trailer for Meet Me In The Bathroom

[embedded content]

“What’s more important? A good sound or a good time?” Yeah Yeah Yeahs vocalist Karen O asks bandmate Nick Zinner in the trailer. “Sounding good having a good time,” Zinner responds. The trailer also features appearances from members of The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol, The Rapture, TV On The Radio, Liars and The Moldy Peaches, as well as Ryan Adams and DFA Records’ Tim Goldsworthy.

Upon release in 2017, Goodman’s book was widely praised, with NPR and GQ calling it one of the books of the year. The documentary adaptation had its Australian premiere as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival in August 2022.

Further Reading

The Strokes Invite Fan Onstage To Perform Song, Judge Her Performance

Oscars 2023: Rihanna, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, LCD Soundsystem and More Nominated

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Release Long-Awaited Fifth Album ‘Cool It Down’