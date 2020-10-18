Watch The Trailer For Bruce Springsteen’s New documentary

The first full trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming documentary, Letter To You has arrived. It’s an in-depth look at the making of his forthcoming album and shows Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s final takes for 10 of the album’s songs.

Following the creation of the new album, the documentary also takes a look at Springsteen’s relationship with the E Street Band and how they collaborate.

A statement for the film promises, “fans around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist’s creative process.”

The documentary is set to arrive via Apple TV, as part of its Apple Original Films series. It’s due to arrive next Friday, 23rd October to coincide with the album’s release.

“I’m in the middle of a 45-year conversation with the men and women I’m surrounded by,” says Bruce Springsteen’s voiceover in the trailer.

“The years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumble around the room, confusion often reigns. And then, suddenly, dynamite.”

The Letter To You film also features some wholesome, reflective moments. Like Springsteen annoucning, “Alright, what can I say? The greatest thrill of my life is standing at that microphone with you guys behind me. Let’s do it.”

The doco arrives on Apple TV next Friday, 23rd October along with the album. Watch the trailer below.

