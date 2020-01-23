Watch The Trailer For Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary ‘Miss Americana’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 23, 2020

Taylor Swift‘s personal life has notoriously been kept secret in recent years, and now she appears to give fans an inside look at her – and her politics – in the new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

In an interview with Variety that coincides with the trailer’s release, Swift said “I needed to get to a point where I was ready, able and willing to call out bullshit rather than just smiling my way through it.”

According to Pitchfork, Swift also is premiering a new song with the documentary ‘Only The Young’. The song was reportedly written after she watched her endorsed candidates for the 2018 US midterm elections lose.

“It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard,” she told Variety.

“I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed.”

Miss Americana airs on Netflix on Friday, 31st January.