Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’

A new trailer has arrived for Nothing Compares, a forthcoming Kathryn Ferguson-directed Showtime documentary about Sinéad O’Connor which chronicles the Irish singer-songwriter’s rise to fame, and the public backlash she faced throughout her career for speaking out on her convictions.

The trailer for the film – which will be available to stream from Friday, 30th September – partially centres around O’Connor’s 1992 Saturday Night Live appearance, in which she drew attention to child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II while singing the word “evil.” She experienced swift consequences for her protest – the trailer opens with O’Connor being booed onstage at Madison Square Garden, two weeks after the incident took place.

Watch the Trailer for Nothing Compares Below

[embedded content]

Also discussed in the trailer is O’Connor’s meteoric rise with her chart-topping 1990 single ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, originally penned by Prince for his funk group The Family five years earlier. “It was such a shock for me to become a pop star. It’s not what I wanted,” O’Connor can be heard saying in the trailer. “I just wanted to scream.”

It also provides an insight into how O’Connor continued to forge ahead with her life, career and advocacy following the SNL incident. “An artist’s job is sometimes to create difficult conversations that need to be had. That’s what art is for,” she says during the trailer. “They tried to bury me. They didn’t realise I was a seed.”

O’Connor’s last album – I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss – arrived back in 2014. Last year, she released a memoir, Rememberings.