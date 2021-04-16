Watch The Unhinged Trailer For New Borat Special ‘Supplemental Reportings’

Additional, never-before-seen footage from Borat 2 will be re-packaged in the form of Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. It’s a new special coming to Amazon Prime.

The special follows up the sequel, which dropped in October last year. It’ll include the takes and extended scenes that didn’t quite make the cut for the official release.

But it’ll also share behind the scenes footage. One kinda spooky scene in the trailer shows Sacha Baron Cohen break character, while still in disguise, holding the doors to his van closed.

“Go, go, go. Go,” he says to the driver. “Just keep going, because if you stop, we’re going to be in a violent situation,”

Sharing the trailer to Youtube, Amazon wrote, “Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine is coming soon.”

“We’d tell you more, but that title has us low on available characters.”

You can watch the trailer down below.

Last year, Kazakhstan launched a new tourism campaign utilising Borat’s “Very Nice” as their slogan.

