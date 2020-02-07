Watch The Vanns Cover Bon Iver For Triple J Like A Version

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 7, 2020

The Vanns were up for triple j‘s Like A Version this week. They took in a 2019 favourite, ‘Hey Ma’ by Bon Iver and smashed it. The cover doesn’t stray wildly far from the original but they change the track up just enough to make it their own and… somewhat of a rock anthem.

The Vanns frontman, Jim Vann’s vocals matched with these big, whirling riffs brings this totally new feel to the beloved song. The way the cover builds and intensifies totally changes the vibe of the track.

We also received an original from The Vanns. They gave us a hit from their 2019 album, ‘Fake Friends’.

The Vanns shared their debut album with us late last year. We were lucky to have them walk us through each track.

Watch both their Like a Version and their original below.

[embedded content]