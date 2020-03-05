Watch These Kids Absolutely Crushing Pantera Classic ‘Walk’ Live

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 5, 2020

The latest video to come out of not-for-profit organisation The O’Keefe Music Foundation sees a 9-year-old named Colt give an impressive (and yes, adorable) Phil Anselmo impression, fronting a band of teenaged musicians who absolute shred Pantera‘s 1992 Vulgar Display of Power favourite ‘Walk’.

Filmed at Westy’s Pub in Cincinnati, Ohio, the video features an array of headbanging youths absolutely going off to the metal standard. Musically, the band are super tight and clearly talented, lead guitarist Aiden lets rip with an impassioned solo midway, and Colt is one of the more charismatic frontmen I’ve seen, jumping on the bar to belt out the song’s refrain at one point.

The O’Keefe Music Foundation produces high quality recordings and film for young musicians at no cost, and the Foundation’s YouTube channel features a trove of young musos taking on classic rock and metal tunes. They’ve racked up a ton of eyeballs, with the most popular – a rendition of Tool classic ’46 and 2′, hitting the 21 million views mark.

Watch the video below.