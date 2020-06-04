Watch These New York Protesters Chant Ludacris’ ‘Move Bitch’ At NYPD

As protests supporting Black Lives Matter continue to grip America in the wake of George Floyd’s death, one group of New York protesters have taken an interesting approach in to letting the police know how they feel – reciting the lyrics to Ludacris‘ ‘Move Bitch’.

In case you missed it, New York has been placed under a strict curfew in an attempt to deter protesters. This group of protesters weren’t a fan of that, so police barricaded both ends of the Manhattan Bridge.

And here’s where Ludacris comes in.

Protestors are now chanting Ludacris’ “Move bitch” pic.twitter.com/T3aJ8TXew3 — Catherina Gioino (@CatGioino) June 3, 2020

In case you were wondering if Luda has seen the clip, he certainly has and he’s a confirmed big fan.

While we can’t say whether people will break out in Ludacris lyrics, there’s a bunch of protests happening around Australia over the next few days in solidarity with the protests happening in America and to protest the treatment and death of Aboriginal folk in police custody. Check out that information here.