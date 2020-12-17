Watch This Brass Band Gloriously Cover ‘Stinkfist’ By Tool

We’ve discussed our fondness for Brass Against in the past. The sprawling ensemble originally came together as a Rage Against the Machine cover band, and describe themselves as “a collective of artists… who share in the goal of creating brass protest music that calls fans to action.”

Since forming, they’ve demonstrated an impressive knack for making classic songs their own, typically on the heavier side.

Over three albums, the latest of which was released just this year, the band have given glorious, horns-heavy makeovers of songs by the likes of Danzig (see their excellent take on ‘Mother’), Deftones, Alice in Chains, Black Sabbath, Pantera.

They’ve also demonstrated a clear love of Tool, having previously covered the likes of ‘Lateralus’ and ‘Forty Six & 2’. Now, they’ve turned their attention to the art-metal masters once again, performing a rendition of the band’s 1996 single ‘Stinkfist’.

Fronted by vocalist Sophia Urista, the band’s take on the Ænima favourite is just as searing as the original, with the trumpets, trombones and sax giving a powerfully triumphant, somewhat hypnotic energy to it.

Watch Brass Against perform ‘Stinkfist’ below – and check out their YouTube channel here for a treasure trove of brassified covers. The band also released their debut EP of original music earlier this year, check that out here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]