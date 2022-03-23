Watch Three Versions Of Lorde Meet In New Music Video

New Lorde visuals have dropped, this time for her Solar Power track ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’.

Following on from striking videos for songs like ‘Mood Ring’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, and the album’s title track, the music video for ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ sees Lorde back on a beach, reconnected with past versions of herself. For longtime followers, it’s a nostalgic angle but for newcomers, it’s a fun way at the different versions of the singer, all meeting in one place.

Watch the music video for ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ below.

Directed by Lorde herself and Joel Kefali, the video depicts three distinct versions of Lorde: there’s younger purple lipstick-and-curls image of Lorde we were introduced to circa ‘Tennis Court’, the older Solar Power-era woman, and Lorde at – as she describes – ‘my wisest and most crunchy’.

“This song is me in communication with another version of me, trying to send along the wisdom I’ve started to gather along the way,” Lorde has said. “When we were plotting the video, Joel brought up some old film/TV tropes about groupings of women.”

“It inspired me to identify three distinct parts of myself, and imagine what would happen if these parts were able to meet,” she continued. “The Child in her purple lipstick and silver jewelry, big curls thrown over to one side, skipping and bouncing like I did as a six-year-old; the Lover, a baby woman in red with a little diamanté eye, waking up hungover and divine; and the Gardener, me at my wisest and most crunchy, dressed in my own clothes… I hope you love it.”