Watch Tones And I, Amy Shark And More Pay Tribute To Helen Reddy With ‘I Am Woman’ ARIAs Performance

An all-star lineup of female Australian artists paid tribute to the late Helen Reddy at last night’s ARIA Awards, with the likes of Tones and I, Amy Shark and many more performing the legendary songwriter’s iconic anthem ‘I Am Woman’.

Marcia Hines, Christine Anu, Delta Goodrem and Montaigne were among those who sang Reddy’s 1972 hit onstage at the Star in Sydney. A virtual chorus including Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins, GRAACE, Mo’Ju, KLP and more also joined remotely, appearing onscreen.

The tribute was introduced by former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who reflected on hearing ‘I Am Woman’ as a young person.

“I was carried away by her power and potential as she sang, ‘You can bend but never break me, because it only serves to make me more determined to achieve my final goal’,” Gillard said.

“Then I recall Helen onstage in the US at one of the enormous Women’s Marches in 2017. A small, grey-haired woman, much nearer to the end of her life, yet there was still power in the punch she threw into the air while singing ‘I am strong’.”

Reddy passed away at the age of 78 back in September of this year following a battle with dementia. Last year, the Unjoo Moon-directed biopic I Am Woman was released, following Reddy’s life and career, with Tilda Cobham-Hervey in the lead role.

Fittingly, Chelsea Cullen, who provided Reddy’s singing voice in the film, won the award for Best Original Soundtrack at this year’s ARIAs.

Watch the ARIAs’ Helen Reddy tribute below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]