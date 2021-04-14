Watch Tones And I Perform ‘Fly Away’ In A Vineyard On ‘Ellen’

Tones and I has appeared on Ellen for a performance of her latest single ‘Fly Away’. Standing in front of a vineyard, with a slew of backup singers in formation behind her, Tones delivered an impassioned performance of the song, which arrived last year.

Tones’ performance marks her second time on the program – she appeared on the show in-person back in February 2020, singing mega-hit ‘Dance Monkey’, receiving a standing ovation from the audience as a result.

‘Fly Away’ was released back in November, and looks set to be on Tones’ forthcoming debut album. Upon its release, the singer – real name Toni Watson – said the song was about “chasing your dreams, reaching your goals and the realities that comes with it.”

“Being a busker, I obviously had bigger dreams. However, this song is inspired by the way I thought I would feel versus the way I actually feel. I think that’s very powerful, at least to me,” she explained at the time.

“It’s about genuine happiness and what we think we need to have happiness versus what we actually want. The truth is we only ever want anything because we think it will make us happy, but it’s never that simple.”

Watch Tones perform ‘Fly Away’ below. The singer is set to headline Yours & Owls Festival this weekend, before setting out on an Australian tour later this month.

