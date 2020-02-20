Watch Tones And I Receive Standing Ovation On ‘Ellen’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020

Tones and I just keeps smashing it. Between ‘Dance Monkey’s streaming records, a bunch of ARIAs and earning herself a few prestigious gigs. Ahem, an NBA performance and the AFL grand final — she’s been busy picking up accolades all over the place.

Now she can add both an Ellen Show performance and an Ellen DeGeneres standing ovation to her list of achievements. Performing her hit ‘Dance Monkey’ on the daytime talk show, Tones and I had the entire audience on their feet throughout.

She then received a standing ovation from the crowd, along with praise from DeGeneres. Running over to hug the overwhelmed Byron Bay star, “You’re awesome,” she said.

You can catch the full performance below.

Tones and I also managed to meet Diddy backstage.

View this post on Instagram @diddy A post shared by TONES AND I (@tonesandi) on Feb 20, 2020 at 8:25am PST

