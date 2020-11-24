“WATCH: Toni Gonzaga asks Mikee Morada: ‘Was there ever a time that you almost gave up on Alex?’”

Toni Gonzaga sat down with Mikee Morada to get to know her future brother-in-law.

Photo Credit: @cathygonzaga Instagram and Screenshot from Celestine Gonzaga-Soriano YouTube Channel

Toni Gonzaga quizzed sister Alex’s future husband — Mikee Morada — to get to know him more before her sister ties the knot.

Toni, who quizzed Mikee hours before he and Alex left the house for a counseling appointment, said she decided to sit down with Mikee because she never had to chance to get to know her sister’s fiancé on a deeper level.

“Kasi he’s going to be part of our family, he’s going to be my brother-in-law, so ‘di ba? Para mas alam ko lang ‘yung history ni Mikee,” Toni said.

Toni got to ask Mikee questions about the entrepreneur’s life growing up and his relationship with her sister.

According to Mikee, one of the main reasons he got attracted to Alex was her love for her family. “‘Yung love niya sa family. Kasi very important ‘yun,” he said.

Asked what he doesn’t like about Alex, he said: “’Yung pagiging ano niya sa time. Kunyari, meron pala siyang trabaho the next day tapos papupuntahin ka niya pero kailangan pala niyang matulog nang maaga. Tapos sasabihin ko sa kanya, ‘Ba’t mo pa ako pinapunta dito?’ ‘Yun lang.”

But according to Mikee, he doesn’t want to change the lively part of Alex’s personality. “Kung paano siya … lively. Ayun ‘yung ayaw kong mabago kasi ‘yun ‘yung nagbibigay buhay sa relationship,” he shared.

Mikee also shared that he never got to the point of giving up on Alex because they always try to settle their problems right away.

“Kasi ayaw namin ‘yung may iniisip. Gusto ko ni-reresolve agad. So, may times man, siguro one day? The next day, okay na. Naniniwala akong kailangan mo lang talagang kausapin eh tapos distance muna ng konti. Minsan few days, minsan few hours mag-memessage na,” he said.

Having met Alex at the lowest point of her life, Mikee said he’s happy to see where his fiancée’s vlogging career has taken her.

Mikee added that seeing Alex achieve so much in life pushed him to do better at what he does. “Napu-push niya ako kasi very successful siya ngayon. So ako naman, it pushes me to become better at what I do,” he said.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

“I’m personally very, very excited sa kanilang pag-iisang dibdib ni Alex because I’m sure he’s going to be a great husband and a great father sa kanyang magiging supling,” Toni said.

Alex and Mikee announced their engagement last January.