Watch Tool’s Danny Carey Pay Tribute To Neil Peart At San Diego Show

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 13, 2020

Since news broke that long-time Rush drummer Neil Peart died aged 67 last week, tributes from the musical world have flooded the internet.

Now, fellow prog titans Tool have paid tribute to the legendary sticksman at their show in San Diego, California last week by performing a cover of ‘A Passage to Bangkok’, taken from Rush’s much-revered 1976 album 2112.

Later in the evening, Tool drummer Danny Carey performed a solo rendition of ‘Chocolate Chip Trip’ from last year’s Fear Inoculum, during which an image of Carey with Peart was projected on stage behind him. Finally, the band walked off at the end of the night while ‘2112’ played.

Tool are currently on tour behind Fear Inoculum. They’re headed to Australia next month for a string of arena shows around the country.

Watch Carrey’s tribute to Peart below.