Watch Totally Unicorn Play A Chaotic Set In An Empty Lansdowne Hotel

For the past couple of months, as live gigs have been unable to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sydney institution The Lansdowne Hotel has been sharing sets filmed at the venue without an audience as part of something they’ve dubbed the Empty Room Sessions.

So far, it’s seen some great socially-distanced performances from locals like Party Dozen, Planet, The Buoys and Caitlin Harnett, just to name a few.

Now, chaotic Sydney metal outfit Totally Unicorn have gotten in on the action by appearing as part of the series, capturing their intense live energy within the vacant confines of the Sydney venue.

The self-described “magical animal hardcore” crew performed four songs as part of their set. Three of which – ‘The Island’, ‘Heavy Breathing’ and ’33’ – are taken from the band’s most recent studio album, last year’s Sorry. They close out the set with a performance of ‘Street Hugz’, a much older track taken from the band’s 2012 release 7inches.

Watch Totally Unicorn’s Empty Room Sessions clip below, and head to the Mary’s YouTube channel to see more performances from the series.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]