“WATCH: Touching wedding video of Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz”
The official wedding video of longtime celebrity couple Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz has been released.
The video was uploaded online by Nice Print Photography on Sunday, December 22, a day after the two tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony held at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila.
“You’re still as beautiful as the first time I laid my eyes on you,” said Rodjun as he and Dianne exchanged heartfelt vows during their wedding reception held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay.
“There are no words, no poems that can fully describe you. I can only say that you make my heart feel full in the best way possible. Thank you for choosing me,” he added.
Dianne, for her part, vowed to fulfill her promise to Rodjun’s late mother and father to “take good care of you” and “love you forever and ever”.
“Thank you, RJ. Thank you so much for everything that you’ve done for me and my family. Alam ko nasasaktan ka ngayon kasi wala ‘yung mommy mo, wala na rin ‘yung mommy ko and ‘yung dad mo. Pero, remember, I promised your mom and your dad that I will take good care of you and I will love you forever and ever. I love you, RJ,” she said.
Dianne and Rodjun were engaged in October 2017 in Boracay after more than a decade of being in a relationship.
Check out their official wedding video below.
[embedded content]