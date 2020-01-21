“WATCH: Tour of Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz’s walk-in closet”

Thanks to actor Marco Alcaraz, fans of newlyweds Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz now have a glimpse of the couple’s massive walk-in closet.

“Grabe!”

This is what actor Marco Alcaraz said as he gave his followers a virtual tour of newlyweds Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz’s walk-in closet in his latest Instagram Stories update.

The actor could not hide his amazement at the massive wardrobe space, which houses the couple’s dreamy collection of shoes, bags, and clothes.

Dianne and Rodjun recently tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, after more than a decade of being a couple.

Watch the tour below: