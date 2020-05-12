“WATCH: Trailer for iWant Original Movie ‘Love Lockdown’ released”

Dreamscape Entertainment released on Monday, May 11, the trailer for their new film, Love Lockdown.

The fil is about “seven lives connected by love, shattered by betrayal, threatened by obsession”. It is shot entirely from the homes of its seven lead stars: Angelica Panganiban, Jake Cuenca, JM De Guzman, Arjo Atayde, Tony Labrusca, Sue Ramirez, and Kylie Verzosa.

LOOK: First look at iWant Original Movie ‘Love Lockdown’

Dreamscape produced the film directed by Andoy Ranay (Open, Diary ng Panget), Darnel Villaflor (Asintado, On The Wings of Love) Noel Escondo (Call Me Tita), and Manny Palo (Sta. Nina).

Love Lockdown will begin streaming on ABS-CBN’s streaming service iWant on Friday, May 15.

Watch the trailer below: