“WATCH: Trailer of MMFF entry ‘The Boy Foretold by the Stars’”

The official trailer for The Boy Foretold by the Stars, an entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, was released on Sunday, November 22.

Billed as the first Filipino boys’ love (BL) movie, the film starring Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson tells the story of two senior high school boys, who, through the help of a fortune teller, find each other at an optional school retreat called Journey with the Lord.

Watch the trailer below:

The romantic comedy is written by Dolly Dulu and produced by Jodi Sta. Maria of Clever Minds Inc., The Dolly Collection and Brainstormers Lab.

The Boy Foretold by the Stars is among the 10 full-length films that will be streamed online by the 2020 MMFF on Christmas Day.

The following are the official entries for the 2020 MMFF:

1. Magikland (Adventure-fantasy)

Directed by Christian Acuña. Starring Miggs Cuaderno, Elijah Aleto, Joshua Eugenio, Princess Aliyah Rabara.

2. Coming Home (Drama)

Directed by Adolfo Alix, Jr. Starring Jinggoy Estrada, Sylvia Sanchez, Martin Del Rosario, Edgar Allan Guzman, Vin Abrenica.

3. The Missing (Horror)

Directed by Easy Ferrer. Starring Ritz Azul, Joseph Marco, and Miles Ocampo.

4. Tagpuan (Romance-drama)

Directed by Mac Alejandre. Starring Alfred Vargas, Iza Calzado, and Shaina Magdayao.

5. Isa Pang Bahaghari (Drama)

Directed by Joel Lamangan. Starring Nora Aunor, Phillip Salvador, Michael De Mesa, Zanjoe Marudo, Joseph Marco, Sanya Lopez.

6. Suarez, the Healing Priest (Biofilm/Drama)

Directed by Joven Tan. Starring John Arcilla, Alice Dixson, Rosanna Roces, Rita Avila.

7. Mang Kepweng, Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim (Comedy adventure)

Directed by Topel Lee. Starring Vhong Navarro, Benjie Paras, Ritz Azul, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez.

8. Pakboys (Comedy)

Directed by Al Tantay. Starring Andrew E, Janno Gibbs, Jerald Napoles, and Dennis Padilla.

9. The Boy Foretold by the Stars (BL/rom-com)

Directed by Dolly Dulu. Starring Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson.

10. Fan Girl (Coming of age)

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, starring Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino.