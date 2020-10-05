Watch Travis Scott, Young Thug, and M.I.A. Perform ‘FRANCHISE’ On Kimmel

Travis Scott released his latest single ‘FRANCHISE’ just a little over a week ago with the help of Young Thug and M.I.A. Now, the trio have delivered a special virtual performance of the track for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The ‘FRANCHISE’ performance begins with Travis Scott eating Macca’s fries before the shot is switched and giant fries fall around his performance space. It gets less ~fast foodie~ and more Travis Scott pretty quickly though.

You can catch the performance in full down below.

The rapper also spilled the tea on one of the more interesting developments in his life, McDonalds’ new Travis Scott meal.

“They hit me up to do something and I was like yo, I really love… It’s like actually one of the things that kept me going when I was a kid,” he told Kimmel.

“Whenever I was down, a quarter pounder is my favourite thing to grab, last at night especially.”

The meal is basically a quarter pounder meal with bacon, lettuce, and BBQ sauce on the side. He’s also released a bunch of nugget and McDonald’s-themed merch, including a nugget shaped body pillow.

As well as that, the pair discussed Scott’s time as a ball boy for the Houston Rockets NBA team and take a look at his new action figure.

‘FRANCHISE’ follows up ‘Wash Us In Blood’, a collab with Kanye West as well as the single ‘The Plan’, released for the film TENET.

Catch the live ‘FRANCHISE’ performance below along with Jimmy Kimmel and Travis Scott’s chat about Macca’s and his time as an NBA ball boy.

