Watch Troye Sivan Walks Architectural Digest Through His Home

Troye Sivan has taken Architectural Digest through his Melbourne home and it’s as extra as you’d expect.

The house is on point, the furniture is vintage vibes, but the biggest takeaway? Troye Sivan keeps apple tree branches in a vase on his dining table.

“Sometimes you want the branch as well,” he says, nonchalantly.

He reveals that he bought the house after returning to Australia to be with his family. “I just feel so at home that I wanted to put down roots,” he said.

“And I found this house and I was just like ‘done.’”

Sivan takes us through the renovations and small touches he made on the house, including his extremely cute lighting sitch.

“I didn’t want hard overhead lighting,” he says. “Because no one looks good in that.”

A true highlight of the video is Troye Sivan’s explanation of his books.

“Not a lot of people know this about me, but I am very, very gay,” he said matter of factly.

“And so just in case people don’t know that, I litter gay, homoerotic books all around the house.”

The tour, and the house itself is an absolute vibe.

Watch the AD tour below.

Troye Sivan released a new single today as well. ‘You’ is a collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae.

Listen to it below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]