Watch & Try Not To Bawl As 80,000 People Give Aussie Firefighters A Standing Ovation At Fire Fight Benefit

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 16, 2020

The Godzilla-sized Fire Fight Australia bushfire benefit concert is currently underway at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium with arguably one of the biggest lineups ever — Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, KD Lang, Amy Shark, John Farnham, Hilltop Hoods and more — uniting to raise funds for Australia’s bushfire crisis.

Earlier this evening, eyes moistened across the nation as the 80,000-strong crowd of music lovers who’d gathered to witness the sold-out historic event IRL rose to their feet to give the firefighters, volunteers and emergency services who’ve been working tirelessly to save homes and lives throughout the disaster a standing ovation.

You can watch some of the powerful footage below (and try not to bawl).

A message from Prince William was also beamed to viewers tuning in to tonight’s extravaganza, with the Royal also praising our brave firies for all their hard work.

“We know it’s been a terrible time for all those affected by the bushfires,” Wills said (via 7NEWS). “But we want to commend the bravery and resilience of all Australians involved, particularly the volunteer firefighters who have put their lives on the line to protect lives, livelihoods, and wildlife.

“We think it’s been a fantastic effort all-round by everyone down there looking after each other…” he continued.

“We know there has been some incredible acts of generosity as well, and communities coming together to support each other… We wish you all the best for the rebuild, and have a good evening.”

Meanwhile, Queen (the band, that is) have just announced the absolutely massive news that tonight they will be performing the iconic set that they played 1985’s Live Aid (widely regarded as one of the greatest live performances of all time!) in full, for the first time ever with singer Adam Lambert! So stay tuned for footage of that to surface!

At the time of writing, over $8 million has been raised for Australian bushfire recovery thanks to Fire Fight Australia. See below for other ways you can donate to the cause!

This is 80,000 people standing for the volunteer firefighters of Australia #FireFightAustralia pic.twitter.com/1w4Bd6wOPg — JulietteMelodyGrace (@battlewoundscar) February 16, 2020

Have you seen our volunteer firefighters in red tshirts enjoying the #FireFightAustralia concert this afternoon? Thanks to @FireFightAU and Fetch TV, some of our firies can let their hair down and rock away to some fantastic artists. They certainly deserve it. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/d2Dius78Yz — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 16, 2020

I love my country. #FireFightAustralia benefit concert to raise money for people affected by the bushfires. 80,000 just stood for all our firies & volunteers for our thank yous 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Y6rxv1AtBy — 𝒔𝒐𝒑𝒉𝒊𝒆 (@SelenatorsAU) February 16, 2020

–

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.