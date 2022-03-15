WATCH: UNIFY Act RedHook Share Stirring Piano Cover Of Trophy Eyes’ ‘Chlorine’

To celebrate their long-awaited debut at UNIFY Gathering this past weekend, Sydney-based alternative-rockers RedHook have paid tribute to one of their favourite acts from the lineup, sharing a stunning cover of Trophy Eyes’ 2016 single ‘Chlorine’.

A departure from both the original and the heavier sound that RedHook are themselves known for, the band’s emotive arrangement strips the song back to piano and vocals, bringing Trophy Eyes frontman John Floreani’s powerful lyrics to the fore.

“‘Chlorine’ is a beautiful and devastating song, seeing John muse on the paradox of human mortality after finding out a little boy who’d once saved him from drowning had, years later, taken his own life,” explains lead singer Emmy Mack.

“As someone whose life has been touched in many ways by suicide, it deeply affected me on first listen and fast became one of my favourite songs of all time. I’d find myself singing the melody around the house and imagining this twinkly piano arrangement behind it, which my good friend Kim Quint helped bring to life.

“We originally recorded this version for What We Did On The Weekend’s upcoming covers compilation vinyl raising money for Beyond Blue, which is due out later this year. But in honour of sharing the stage with Trophy Eyes at UNIFY Gathering (where they played 2016’s ‘Chemical Miracle’ LP in full!) we decided to drop it early!”

Check out RedHook’s version alongside the OG below, and catch RedHook performing live at Brisbane’s Halloween Hysteria and Groovin The Moo 2022 next month ahead of their own Australian headlining tour with The Dead Love and Down For Tomorrow this May (dates below).

[embedded content][embedded content]