Watch Vance Joy Cover DJ Sammy’s Version Of ‘Heaven’

Vance Joy has taken to social media this afternoon to give fans a cover of a cover, specifically his rendition of DJ Sammy, Yanou and Do’s 2002 viral smash ‘Heaven’.

Of course, that version isn’t the original either. That song is a cover and a total transformative rework of Bryan Adams’ 1983 song of the same name.

Joy posted the cover across all social media, writing “love this classic tune – been playing piano in quarantine.”

Be warned: the man goes absolutely nuts on the keys.

Aside from this video Vance Joy has been relatively quiet as of late. Back in April, he delivered another cover – his rendition of Kylie Minogue’s hit ‘Come Into My World’.

He was also apart of the huge ‘Music From The Home Front’ digital concert lineup which took place on ANZAC Day, also featuring Amy Shark, Paul Kelly, G Flip and others.

His last studio album, Nation Of Two, dropped in 2018, spawning singles ‘We’re Coming Home’ and ‘Saturday Sun’.