“WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens does the makeup of her Filipina mom in latest vlog”

Vanessa Hudgens shared that she got her love for makeup because of her mom.

Filipina-American actress Vanessa Hudgens collaborated with her mother Gina in her latest YouTube vlog. In the video, Vanessa did the makeup of her mom.

“I hope you guys are staying safe and staying inside during this crazy time. I’m in a lockdown with mama G. And whenever anyone asked me about her or what she’s like, I’m like, ‘She is literally sunshine to me.’ So I think were gonna play with some makeup,” Vanessa said.

According to the High School Musical star, she actually got her love for makeup from her mom. She relayed that Gina used to be a sales person for a popular cosmetic brand.

“I got introduce to makeup because of my mom, I used to be sitting in her closet… She had this massive box of makeup and I would just sit there for hours and played with it. Then I did musical theater and I would do my makeup for that and yeah it’s just always been something that I love,” she stated.

Netizens commented that they truly enjoyed the mother-daughter makeup video.

“Favorite duo. It’s crazy how you’re literally a mini version of mama G,” one netizen said.

“The relationship you two have looks so precious and special. Beautiful,” another netizen commented.