“WATCH: Vhong Navarro’s wife cooks food for frontliners”

Vhong Navarro and his wife prepared ready-to-eat meals for frontliners.

Vhong Navarro, together with his wife Tanya Bautista, prepared food for frontliners through a non-profit group formed by the It’s Showtime host with Bea Alonzo and other close friends.

On Instagram, Vhong shared a video of his wife cooking sumptuous food for around 150 frontliners.

“Para sa ating mga frontliners mula po sa @iamhope_org. Cooked with love by @t.winona Thank you, Mahal,” he wrote.

In a separate Instagram post, I Am Hope shared a video of Vhong and Tanya preparing the meals — thanking those who made the effort possible including those who donated the eco-friendly packaging used in the ready-to-eat food packs.

Bea and Vhong donated 50 dozen ube cheese pandesal to frontliners earlier this month.