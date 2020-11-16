“WATCH: Vice Ganda evacuates villa after Typhoon Ulysses makes landfall in Balesin”

Vice Ganda and his team were in Balesin island when the typhoon Ulysses made its landfall in the area.

Vice Ganda was able to capture in his latest vlog how Typhoon Ulysses hammered the resort they stayed in on Balesin island.

Vice and his group arrived in Balesin one day before the typhoon made its landfall in the area.

“Na-trap tayo dito sa Balesin… Actually pabagsak pa lang siya sa area dito sa Balesin,” Vice said in the vlog.

On November 11, the typhoon made its landfall on the island.

They had to evacuate their villa as the typhoon hammered the area.

“We needed to evacuate the villas dahil nasira na rin ‘yung mga katabing villas kasama na rin ‘yung don ‘yung villa nila Moira (dela Torre, who was also in the resort coincidentally), nawasak na daw ‘yung bubong,” the It’s Showtime host said.

Vice and his team had to evacuate twice as the first place they went to had no electricity and water.

The day after, Vice reflected on their experiences in Balesin.

“Sobrang hassle ‘yung nangyari kagabi, pero walang-wala ‘yun don sa hassle ng mga naka-experience nung binaha talaga hanggang sa loob ng bahay, hanggang sa bubong nila. ‘Yung mga in-evacuate talaga kasi super dangerous. Walang wala itong mga na-experience natin,” Vice said.

The comedian admitted that he got really scared about their situation when the typhoon was happening.

“Sadyang nakakatakot ang karanasan naming ito noong mga oras na ‘yung dahil ang mata ng bagyo ay nasa lugar na kinaroroonan namin,” he stated.

He extended his sympathies to those who have been heavily affected by the typhoon.

“Ngunit nagpapasalamat kami sa Panginoon dahil lumipas ang ulan at nanatili kaming ligtas hanggang makabalik sa Maynila. Nakikiramay kami sa lahat ng mga kababayan natin na lubhang naapektuhan ng bagyong ito,” he stated.