“WATCH: Vice Ganda launches online game show”

Ace comedian Vice Ganda has provided fans with a welcome distraction from the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine by launching an interactive online game show on Facebook Friday night, May 22.

The game, dubbed “Eyes Ganda,” requires viewers to identify the person whose eyes are being flashed on the cellphone screen.

Over 83,000 viewers joined the game show co-hosted by fellow comedians MC and Petite, with “The Voice of the Philippines” star Daryl Ong providing the song numbers, singing his rendition of “Beautiful” and “Basta’t Kasama Kita.“

Vice said he will host another episode of the game show next Friday.

“Alam kong maraming nabuburyong, ang daming nalulungkot, ang daming nababagot, ang daming ang tanging ginagawa ay nag-iisip, naii-stress. Gusto kong matanggal ‘yan,” Vice Ganda said.

“Para hindi tayo mawala sa katinuan, para hindi tayo mawala sa kasiyahan every Friday night gagawin na nating regular ito via Facebook live sa fan page ko gagawin na natin ‘to, Gabing-gabi na Vice every Friday,” he added.