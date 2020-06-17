“WATCH: Vickie Rushton turns emotional as she recalls getting bashed for Bb. Pilipinas Q&A”

Vickie Rushton recalls her experience during the Bb. Pilipinas 2019 when she was heavily bashed for her performance in the question and answer portion.

For the fourth installment of the online show “Queentuhan,” Pia Wutzbach, who serves as the host alongside fellow beauty queens Carla Lizardo and Bianca Guidotti had former ‘PBB’ housemate-turned-beauty queen Vickie Rushton as a guest.

In the show, Vickie opened up about the experience she had in Bb. Pilipinas 2019 where she was heavily bashed for her performance in the question and answer portion.

“What happened last year is something I don’t want any girl or anyone to experience or feel kasi naalala ko, after nun, paglabas ko, parang hindi ako natatakot lumabas kasi alam ko ang nangyari. Pero kung kelan na-interview ako na na-misinterpret, parang sabi ko, hala sige tatahimik na lang ako,” she said.

She went on: “Pero parang sabi ko na lang sa sarili ko, kung tatahimik lang ako, paano ‘yung ibang girls na parang as an audience dapat may etiquette na sinusunod. Kasi for ten years nagja-judge din ako. Parang pag naka-witness ako ng ganun, I’ll feel bad for the girls. So ‘yung nangyari last year, nangyari saken. Kaya sabi ko hala masakit siya.”

“Pagbalik ko ng hotel, alam mo ‘yung gusto kong umiyak pero nandu’n ‘yung kapatid ko. Eh lalo siya ‘pag nakikita akong umiiyak hagulgol levels na siya,” she stated. “Hinintay ko muna silang lahat matulog lahat at umiyak ako ng tahimik,” she added.

Vickie also revealed her plans to join Bb. Pilipinas for the third time and represent the Philippines in the Miss International pageant.

Despite having lost Bb. Pilipinas twice in a row, Vickie remains optimistic that she’s going to snag the crown this time around — just like a nearly similar experience Pia Wurtzbach had to go through in the past.

“Try lang nang try. Mas meaningful ‘yung pagkapanalo mo pagkatapos ng failure. Hindi naman dapat lahat madali lang,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Rushton marked her first big pageant win in 2011 through Mutya ng Pilipinas.

It was in 2018 when Vickie first joined Bb. Pilipinas. That time, she placed first-runner up — only next to then-future Miss Universe Catriona Gray. In 2019, she joined the same pageant once again but only made it to the Top 15.

Sadly, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the said pageant, as well as the newly-founded Miss Universe Philippines competition have been postponed this year.