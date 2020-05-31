“WATCH: Vicky Belo releases full footage of wedding vows in Paris”

Watch the full footage of the wedding vows of Vicky Belo and Hayden Kho.

After almost three years since tying the knot, Vicky Belo uploaded the full footage of the vows that she and Hayden Kho shared during their church wedding.

It is the first time that Vicky uploaded the never before seen footage of their wedding vows on social media since she asked their guests that time to not record a video of the ceremony.

“The past week has been full of look-backs and remembrances of our wedding almost 3 years ago already, and one thing that still sticks with us to this day are the vows and the commitments Hayden and I made to each other. The promises we made back then still ring true even until now,” Vicky stated in the description of her vlog.

[embedded content]

The video shows an emotional Vicky and Hayden while saying their vows to each other.

“When I was at my ugliest and when I could not even look in the mirror because I was so ugly in my mind I would look at my reflection in your eyes and you would always make me feel beautiful and desirable, so thank you for that. I promised to be the wife that God made me to be,” Vicky told Hayden in her wedding vow.

Meanwhile, in his wedding vow, Hayden said, “You are the one that God gave to me to remind me of the meaning of my life. You are the treasure of my heart. There’s nothing that you can do that will ever make me stop loving you and I will be your forever kakampi.”

Vicky and Hayden tied the knot in a church wedding in Paris in 2017 following a civil ceremony in Manila.