Watch Viral Subway ‘Shallow’ Singer, Charlotte Awbery, Perform On ‘Ellen’

The past week the internet has been entirely enamoured with Charlotte Awbery, after a video of her singing ‘Shallow’ in a London underground station went completely viral. Now, the Essex singer has performed on Ellen – what a week.

She has an undeniably beautiful voice, which YouTuber Kevin Freshwater found out when he randomly asked Awbery – a stranger – to finish the lyric to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’.

This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless 😭 📹: Kevin Freshwater pic.twitter.com/P8Vn5qj4Nn — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 18, 2020

Now, because Ellen DeGeneres’ team have eyes like a hawk, Awbery was invited to perform the song on her talk show and it is equally as beautiful.

Awbery told Ellen that she has been a professional singer for 15 years, with her Dad giving her the rather prophetic and sound advice of “sing wherever you are.”

The impact of the video is massive, being viewed over 60 million times and causing the original ‘Shallow’ to re-enter the top 40 on iTunes.

Watch Awbery’s performance and interview below.