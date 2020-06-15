“WATCH: Vlogger Emman Nimedez undergoes chemotherapy”

Emman Nimedez gave some updates about his condition following his first round of chemotherapy.

Nearly a month since he first revealed his diagnosis with acute myeloid leukemia, online sensation Emman Nimedez shared in his latest vlog that he has undergone the first round of chemotherapy.

The vlogger, who can be seen with a bald head in the video, said he decided to shave his hair because he is already experiencing hair loss due to his cancer treatment.

“Makakalbo at makakalbo rin talaga ako at tsaka ngayon, unti-unti na s’yang nangyayari. Naglalagas na ang buhok ko,” he stated.

Admitting it hasn’t been an easy decision for him, he added: ”Hindi siya ganun kahirap na desisyon para sa akin. Una pa lang alam ko na mangyayari ‘to. Actually bago pa nga lang ako pumunta sa ospital ay gusto ko na talagang unahan ‘to.”

Reassuring his followers that he’s now doing okay, Nimedez said his body responded well with the effects of his first round of chemotherapy.

“So far so good. Dahil okay naman ang response ng katawan ko sa chemotherapy. Hindi rin ako masyado tinamaan ng mga side effects,” he said.

Nimedez also added that he expects to be home in two to three weeks.

“Maganda ang mga nangyayari ngayon kaya nakakapag-vlog ako. Two to three weeks makakauwi na tayo sa bahay,” he said.

As of this writing, his new video has already reached more than 900,000 views.

Nimedez rose to fame in 2017 after his parody videos of popular K-Dramas went viral on social media.