WATCH: Volcanic activity kills fish in Taal Lake

[embedded content]
Taal Volcano’s eruptions have left fish in fish cages in Taal Lake dying. Inquirer TV News interviews Ronnie Catapang, fish cage owner in Brgy. Buso-buso in Laurel, Batangas.
Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption
Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.
Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.
