“WATCH: Wil Dasovich, Alodia Gosiengfiao break silence on controversial TikTok video”

This was the ultimate message of Wil Dasovich and Alodia Gosiengfiao as they responded to accusations of perpetuating “toxic masculinity” and “internalized sexism” in a controversial TikTok video they posted Wednesday, April 15.

The video, which was inspired by an ongoing trend on the app of women stripping clothes to the beat of a song, starts with Alodia teasing as if she’s about to strip like the other girls.

However, in a move that flipped people’s expectations, a topless Wil suddenly enters the frame and, as a “warning” to viewers, sternly wags his finger to say “not this time”, before he walks away with Alodia.

As of writing, the video has earned two million views and over 80,000 “likes” on Twitter alone.

In his latest vlog uploaded Friday, April 17, both Wil and Alodia explained that they had planned for the video to be a parody of the said TikTok trend.

“That’s the whole joke. As they’re waiting for her to be… to see her skin, I’m the one who’s shirtless so it’s like, ‘Oops! I got you,’” explained the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate.

“She (Alodia) can wear whatever she wants,” he continued. “And for someone to say na she has a lot of followers and we’re sending a bad message and they might not understand, our followers understand us and they know who we are from the years of videos that we’ve made and from who we are as people. We talk about our values, our morals. Our fanbase completely understands that I’m not degrading or controlling or guiding her in anyway.”

Alodia, for her part, said people were simply “overanalyzing” things, pointing out that she was the one, and not Wil, who covered herself up in the video.

Nevertheless, both Wil and Alodia did apologize to those who were offended, but stressed that their intention for posting the video was “to make you laugh.”

“Ang pinaka-importanteng bagay sa lahat, in all of this, is intention,” said Wil.

“The purpose is to make you laugh. ‘Yan lang. It’s comedy. And if we failed, it’s the one thing I do apologize for. For upsetting the people that [were] upset. That was not our intention,” he explained.

Ending their statement, the couple encouraged critics to hear out their points, adding, “we can agree to disagree, but I think it’s also healthy to see all point of views.”