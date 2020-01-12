Watch Will Smith Rap His Life History In Three Minutes On ‘Fallon’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 13, 2020

Rapper and actor Will Smith appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon late last week, delivering an extra-special musical number.

Teaming up with Fallon, Smith rapped his entire career history in just under three minutes, from his humble beginnings (“I was rappin’ just to make bus fare / Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air”) to his transition to film, rapping “But a real big star needs a real big screen / So I had to spread my wings if you know what I mean.”

Smith goes on to cover his extensive film career, referencing iconic roles like Independence Day and Bad Boys. Later films such as Hancock, Shark Tale, The Pursuit of Happyness and Hitch all get a mention too.

Smith also shouted out wife Jada Pinkett Smith (“’97 married Jada, and she still set it off,”) and children (“Cuz Trey is the ace, Jaden’s a force / Willow came and told ya whip your hair back and forth,”) and referenced the viral video of him bungee jumping out of a helicopter.

“So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird,” raps Smith, with Fallon adding, “You’re a good man,” with Smith concluding “And bad boy for life.”

Watch the clip below.