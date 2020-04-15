“WATCH: Winwyn Marquez ‘annoys’ dad Joey in funny skits”

Winwyn Marquez has released two videos so far annoying her dad Joey.

Winwyn Marquez is making the most out of the enhanced community quarantine by coming up with funny skits on Instagram.

After almost a week since sharing a funny video of herself telling her dad Joey to clean their “messy” house, Winwyn is back at it again with a new video. But the beauty queen made it clear that the video just for fun.

“Skit lang po ito araw-araw po kami naglilinis. I just wanted to make everyone laugh,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

This time around, she entered the room in her usual outfit, a robe, to do zumba. Baffled by her action, her dad Joey said: “Nababaliw na!”

“Ayaw mo mag-exercise pwes … Pinamagatang: Joey, nag-zumba ka na ba? (how to annoy your dad during lock down part two *mag ready dahil mahahampas kayo),” she said in her post.

Winwyn Marquez is the daughter of Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno.

A model-turned-beauty queen, she was the first-ever Filipina to be crowned Miss Reina Hispanoamericana in 2017